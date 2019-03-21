Self-defense course for women scheduled at Homewood library

× Expand Photo by Lexi Coon. Mountain Brook Police Officer Sarah Beth Watkins tries to escape from a choke hold by Officer Charles Battle during a self-defense class. Former Homewood police officer Juan Rodriquez will host a similar course April 13 at the Homewood library.

The Homewood Public Library will host a self-defense class for women April 13.

Detective Juan Rodriquez, a former Homewood police officer, will instruct the four-hour course, which runs from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Leslie West, the library’s head of adult services, said she recommends the course to women of all ages, from teenagers to seniors.

“I’ve had several people come and tell me how much they enjoyed the class and how there are many different elements they hadn’t thought about before,” West said.

West said that the course, which is held each April and August, teaches women many components of self-defense. Rodriquez will educate attendees about techniques to protect themselves in dangerous situations, what to look for, how to stay aware of their surroundings and how to break free from an attacker.

West said the course utilizes both passive and active learning methods.

“He does lots of lecturing, but they do get up and practice some things that they’ve learned, like breaking a grip,” West said.

West said the library started hosting the course about five years ago. Classes have ranged in size, with some dates drawing close to 60 attendees.

The free course will be held in the library’s large auditorium. Water and snacks will be provided, West said.

To reserve a spot, visit homewoodpubliclibrary.org and search Self-Defense for Women. For more information, call 332-6600.

The Homewood library is at 1721 Oxmoor Road.