President’s Volunteer Service Award presented to Von Hagel

× Expand Photo courtesy of Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic School. Maggie Von Hagel.

Seventh-grader Maggie Von Hagel, a student at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic School, was honored for her exemplary volunteer service with a President’s Volunteer Service Award.

The award, which recognizes Americans of all ages who have volunteered significant amounts of their time to serve their communities and their country, was granted by The Prudential Spirit of Community Awards program. OLS School Principal Mary Jane Dorn nominated Maggie for the national honor in recognition of her volunteer service.

Maggie spent 75 hours volunteering for the McWane Science Center in Birmingham. She assisted teachers and campers of all ages during previous summer camps. She also performed science experiments at various stations, interacted with visitors and provided assistance to guests, as well as answering their questions.

The Prudential Spirit of Community Awards, sponsored by Prudential Financial in partnership with the National Association of Secondary School Principals (NASSP), recognizes middle level and high school students across America for outstanding volunteer service.

Submitted by Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic School.