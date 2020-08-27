OLS blood drive surpasses goal

× Expand Photo submitted by Frances Smith. OLS parishioner Michelle Galloway.

Our Lady of Sorrows parish hosted a blood drive organized by the Knights of Columbus Council 4304 and facilitated by the American Red Cross. The Aug. 9 campaign collected 42 units, surpassing the goal of 35 units.

According to the Red Cross, there is a constant need for blood even as the COVID-19 outbreak continues. Volunteer donors are the only source of blood for patients in need of transfusions. The United States Department of Homeland Security and many other federal, state and local authorities have determined that blood donation is an essential service and a critical infrastructure function.

Submitted by Frances Smith.