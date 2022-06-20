Miss Sims Garden Kids Market

The second annual Kids Market was held on June 18 in Sims Garden in Edgewood. 16 local artists ages 5-19 were featured.

Sims Garden is a pocket garden in the Edgewood neighborhood of Homewood. It is the legacy of Catherine Anville Sims, known as the plant lady. In her will, Sims deeded her property to the City of Homewood, with the stipulation that it be maintained as a botanical park.

The garden is open daily for self-guided tours. The garden hosts volunteer days every Second Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon through Nov. 12. For information, visit cityofhomewood.com/sims-garden.

--Photos submitted by Shawn Barakat