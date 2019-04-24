Make-A-Wish Alabama Trailblaze Challenge ‘all about the kids’

× Expand Photos courtesy of JoEllen Brown. Participants in the Make-A-Wish Alabama Trailblaze Challenge.

Make-A-Wish Alabama has granted more than 700 wishes to children with critical illnesses since it was founded in 2012, according to the Birmingham-based nonprofit.

It’s a “great cause,” said JoEllen Brown, who lives in West Homewood.

That’s why Brown will take part in the annual Make-A-Wish Alabama Trailblaze Challenge fundraiser at Talladega National Forest — a one-day, 26.3-mile hike — this month.

“It’s all about the kids,” Brown said. “I get joy from helping others, and helping kids makes my heart smile.”

The Alabama children who struggle with serious illnesses also feed Brown’s determination as a hiker. “Knowing what these kids go through pushed me to get over myself and finish the hike last year,” she said.

A Homewood resident since 1995, Brown has always loved the outdoors and began hiking while living in Durham, N.C. However, until she participated in the Challenge for the first time in 2018, Brown had never hiked at that level, she said.

“I have enjoyed casual hiking and walking forever, but this has upped my game,” she said.

Challenge participants also train and raise money for 14 weeks, beginning in January.

Make-A-Wish provides the participants with expert hike leaders and staff members to help participants meet their fundraising and hiking goals, according to Valerie Gerber, director of development and marketing for the organization.

“There is a reason why we have more than 50 hikers returning for their second or third year,” Gerber said.

Most of Brown’s fundraising has come from friends and her Business Networking International group. Pizzeria G.M. was also scheduled to host a percentage night for her in April. In 2018, Brown raised about $2,600.

Brown has a personal reason for helping raise money for Make-A-Wish — her youngest son has epilepsy.

“It’s so incredibly scary as a parent watching your child go through something they, or a parent, have no control over,” Brown said. “I have a soft spot for these parents and their children.”

The wishes granted by Make-A-Wish benefit the entire family, not just the children, according to Brown.

“It’s a great way for the parents to see their children do normal, fun, childlike things,” she said. “Most or their time and money is spent in hospitals, doctors’ offices or getting treatments. Granting wishes lets the family do something special that the parents can’t do on their own.”

Brown sees benefits, both physical and social, from her training for the Challenge.

“The training is incredible for my health,” she said. “Meeting the other hikers is amazing. We even hike together throughout the year. I love this group of people.”

All the weeks of training and fundraising are worth it at the end of the hike, according to Brown.

“When I crossed the finish line last year, I was thrilled,” she said. “I had made it. I thought about how much endurance it took to finish.”

She was also thinking of the wish kids, some of whom attended the Challenge and cheered on the hikers.

“I thought about our wish kids who fight every day and the endurance they have to have,” Brown said. “I am just putting one foot in front of the other from a start to a finish line. These kids are fighting for their life.”

The Trailblaze Challenge will be held at Talladega National Forest on two weekends: May 4 and May 18. Brown will participate in the first weekend.

For more information, go to alabamatrailblaze.org or alabama.wish.org.