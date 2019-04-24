MADE Market returns to Soho Square

× Expand Photo courtesy of Michele Goane. Vendors offer jewelry, art and other gifts at MADE Market.

Local nonprofit organization Beacon People will host its next MADE Market on Thursday, May 2. A place for makers, artists, dreamers and entrepreneurs to gather and share their creations, this event will take place from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on the patio outside Ashley Mac’s in Soho Square.

MADE Market provides a shopping experience for guests to support local artisans and creatives. Last fall’s MADE Market was the first to feature a book table, where eight local authors sold and signed books, made connections and shared about future opportunities in the writing community.

Beacon People founder Anna Nash said the event is not a typical market and its purpose is to give all makers an opportunity to shine using their gifts in a less competitive atmosphere. She believes more can be accomplished by having a strong community of like-minded individuals rather than working alone.

“All of the vendors are super supportive of one another,” Nash said. “I believe they all grow and learn from one another, and this event is a great chance for the new kids on the block to showcase their items in a comfortable way. It's highly relational, and so much of the day is about making connections as well asselling items.”

Nash said there will be something for everyone at all price points. Money raised from the booth vendor fees goes toward programs and operations put on by Beacon People.

For more information, visit beaconpeople.org/new-events/mademarket2019.