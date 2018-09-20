Local art, crafts and music to enliven Central Park on Oct. 14

× Expand Photo by Jesse Chambers Community members take in the art festival on Oct. 15, 2017, at Homewood Central Park.

The Homewood Arts Council will again host two popular local events — the Handmade Art Show and Pickin’ in the Park — together on Oct. 14 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Central Park. Admission is free.

This is the third year the organization has combined the events.

“Art and live music go great together,” Arts Council Chairwoman Diane Litsey said.

The Handmade Art Show, now in its 25th year, will include about 50 local artists. Sale items include jewelry, clothing, leather, paintings, pottery, stained glass, metal art, woodworking, photography, honey and candles.

There are artists taking part who have been in the show for years but also 10 new faces, according to co-organizer Jill Lindsey.

“I always love getting new artists to participate to keep the show fresh and interesting,” Lindsey said.

Organizers are proud that the show, begun in a local artist’s home in 1994, has become “a great Homewood neighborhood art show for local artists to present and sell their work,” Lindsey said.

Pickin’ in the Park — organized by avid musician and Homewood Musical Instruments owner Bob Tedrow — allows professional and amateur musicians to play together, entertaining themselves and other attendees. Musicians of any skill level are invited.

“We invite musicians from all over the South to gather under shade tents to play music for and with each other,” Tedrow said.

The old-school event will include Nashville groups Bob’s Your Uncle and The Ukedelics, as well as The Birmingham Ukulele Society. There also will be food vendors on site.

For event details, send a Facebook message @HomewoodArtsCouncil, email diane@thedancefoundation.org or visit handmadeartshowhomewood.com.