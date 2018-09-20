Library to host Mystery Dinner Theatre performance

× Expand Photo courtesy of Homewood Public Library Actors from last year’s Mystery Dinner Theater production pose for a group photo.

The Homewood Public Library will be hosting a Mystery Dinner Theatre event at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 19, that will feature the South City Theater doing a performance of the successful Broadway production “Night Watch.”

The play centers around its troubled main character, Elaine Wheeler, who is pacing around the living room of her New York City townhouse being kept up by night terrors and other irrational fears.

Things escalate when she cries out, thinking she sees a dead man in the window across the street. She and her husband call the police, but they don’t find anything.

When she believes she has seen a second dead body, the police pay her no attention and her husband begins to fear she is on the verge of a breakdown and should be committed to a sanatorium. He calls in a psychiatrist, who agrees with him, and from there the plot quickly moves into an addictive storyline with even more interesting characters and an ending that no one will see coming.

There will be a buffet for attendees starting at 6:30 p.m., with the performance beginning at 7:30. Tickets are $35 for a single seat and the buffet, or $250 for a reserved front row table for six along with the buffet.

Tickets can be bought on the library’s website or in the Adult Services Department. Both Visa and MasterCard are accepted for purchases.