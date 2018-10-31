Homewood student to participate in Holiday Spectacular

× Expand Submitted by Red Mountain Theatre Reilly Durkin.

Red Mountain Theatre Company is offering an extravaganza for the whole family, Holiday Spectacular 2018, running Nov. 30–Dec. 16 at the RMTC Cabaret Theatre.

The performance includes holiday favorites by local artists and the RMTC Conservatory. RMTC Conservatory student and Homewood High School sophomore Reilly Durkin has been involved with RMTC for the past nine years, participating in the annual Broadway Bootcamp during the summer. He earned a position in the conservatory last year.

When it comes to Holiday Spectacular, Durkin said of his first time as an audience member: “I remember the finale vividly. Amy Johnson was one of the featured performers and she starts singing ‘O Holy Night,’ and my mouth just drops because it’s so beautiful. It made such an impression on me and then I got the opportunity to perform last year. It amazed me watching young people in the audience and witnessing their reaction that was similar to the one I experienced.”

Tickets for “Holiday Spectacular 2018” start at $19 and are available by calling 324-2424 or by visiting redmountaintheatre.org/holiday-spectacular.

