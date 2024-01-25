Homewood senior earns Girl Scout Gold Award

× Expand Ally Drentea-Tybor. Photo courtesy of Patricia Drentea.

Ally Drentea-Tybor, a senior at Homewood High School, recently earned the Girl Scout Gold Award.

Her Gold project was “Modernizing the School Dress Code.” She has been passionate about the dress code since middle school and even met with the principal during her time there.

To earn the award, she defended a proposal to the Girl Scouts of North Central Alabama. She then researched the topic, wrote a speech, and designed and conducted a survey of over 300 students, teachers, administrators, and parents. Additionally, she met with a focus group including the superintendent discussing changes of the dress code.

Her advisor, HHS principal Dr. Henneke, guided her project including her survey. Drentea-Tybor analyzed the statistical survey data and the open-ended responses with the help of UAB professor, Dr. Brooker. Her findings were presented in a report to Dr. Henneke. She then submitted the survey, report, speech, and findings to the council. She also presented her findings in a defense with the Girl Scouts North Central Alabama Council. The project took over 80 hours.

Her emphasis was to relax the dress code and consider diversity and inclusion. The HCS leadership team reviews the dress code guidelines every summer while students are on break in order to keep the guidelines up-to-date.

Girl Scout Gold awards are comparable to the Eagle Scout Award in Boy Scouts. Drentea-Tybor has been a Girl Scout since kindergarten. She thanks her leaders Jacqui Hart and Patricia Drentea, and Girl Scout Troop 350.

Ally is the daughter of Paul Tybor and Dr. Patricia Drentea of Homewood. She is a leader in both band and show choir and a member of Beta Club and National Honor Society.

–Submitted by Patricia Drentea