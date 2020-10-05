Homewood Realtor nominated for 2019 Rookie of the Year award

× Expand Photo courtesy of Jaime Miller. Christina Douglas.

RealtySouth Homewood’s Christina Douglas was one of four Birmingham-area Realtors nominated for the 2019 Rookie of the Year award through the Birmingham Association of Realtors.

“With 32 units sold and $11.6+ million closed in 2019, she definitely showed how well she could gain the trust of her clients and help them navigate one of the biggest decisions of their life,” said RealtySouth Homewood in a statement.

Douglas said in a statement her first year had its challenges, but she viewed every minute as a privilege.

“The support and encouragement I received from my family and my clients were powerful and what continue to drive me forward,” she said.

Jason Dailey at the RealtySouth Over the Mountain Acton Road office was the winner of the 2019 Rookie of the Year award.

“The success of RealtySouth starts and ends with the success of our amazing agents across all of our markets,” said Richard Grimes, president and CEO of RealtySouth. “Christina and Jason are testaments to how a new agent to the real estate industry can work hard and see the wonderful dividends in return. We are all so proud of them both.”

Submitted by Jaime Miller.