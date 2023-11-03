Homewood Pops Community Band hits the right notes

× Expand Photo courtesy of Chris Cooper. The Homewood Pops community concert band meets for their first rehearsal under the direction of Chris Cooper at Homewood High School.

When Ameet Bosmia lost his father suddenly just before his freshman year at Homewood High School, he found support in an unexpected place: the Homewood High School Patriot band room.

“[Director of Bands] Chris Cooper has been there for me as a father figure, a friend and mentor,” Bosmia said. “There’s a reason this is one of the leading bands in the country. Everyone — him, Ryan Murrell, Ron Pence — they’ve all made a personal investment in the lives of their students.”

Bosmia, who played the trumpet and graduated in 2007, is now a school psychologist for Trussville City Schools. Despite his busy schedule, when he heard about the new Homewood Pops Community Band, he knew he wanted to be a part of it.

“This band has been like a family,” Bosmia said. “Where there’s an opportunity for all of us to come together, we do it.”

On Sept. 23, 2022, the Homewood Patriot Marching Band held its 50th Reunion. Part of the celebration was a pre-game performance by the Alumni Band at the Homewood vs. Pinson Valley match-up, and students and alumni alike were excited about the school’s brand-new band room and facilities.

As Cooper mingled with alumni after the game, one thing became serendipitously clear: for the alumni, just playing at the games was not enough.

“About 200 students were there, and alumni were coming up to me and telling me how much they missed performing. Some of them asked me, ‘Can I just come play?’ And I said, well …” Cooper chuckled. “No.”

But then an idea “popped” into his head.

Cooper began researching online and saw that a lot of community bands have been showing up all over the North, and Alabama has a few of its own community bands, like Mobile Pops and Alabama Winds.

“I started thinking about how we can come up with something like this for Homewood. So I just put it out on Facebook, and right away about 40 people reached out.”

And just like that, The Homewood Pops Community Band was born.

Cooper is collaborating with Executive Director Lauren Bearden, Assistant Conductors Terrance Cobb and Murrell as well as Mackenzie Owens, band director at Homewood Middle School. Homewood Pops will play everything from patriotic music, classical favorites, Broadway, popular music and music from movies.

Cooper said members do not have to live in Homewood or be Homewood High School alumni to join. Cooper said anyone with a musical background can be a part of Homewood Pops.

“As long as they have a musical background, anyone who walks in the door is welcome,” Cooper said. “I had a lady who plays the oboe come up from Prattville, and she had no Homewood connections. She just saw the Facebook post and wanted to come play.”

Homewood Pops’ first rehearsal was Sept. 18, and Cooper admitted he and the other conductors had no idea who would show up or what to expect.

“Some of these people hadn’t picked up an instrument in 30 years. There was a lot of nervousness. I said, ‘Hey, you can do this! It’s like riding a bicycle.’”

What happened next was a huge surprise. The band did a little warm-up music and then played their first song: a beautiful rendition of “The Star-Spangled Banner.”

“We had about 40 or 45 people there,” Murrell said. “We weren’t sure what was going to happen, but they made such an incredible sound.”

Cooper said he was shocked as well.

“I was blown away by the first sound they made,” Cooper said. “I have four flutists. They’re all fantastic players. One lady was first chair in the state when she was in high school. I sat next to a guy who played baritone when he was younger, and I just couldn’t believe it.”

That guy was Brian Lewis, who played baritone at Huntsville High School and marched at Middle Tennessee State and Auburn until 1995. That was the last time he had played the instrument.

“My wife was in Homewood High School color guard and now my oldest son is in the drum line and youngest daughter in Homewood Middle School playing the trombone,” Lewis said. “Homewood has such an amazing music program I knew I wanted to be a part of it.”

Jim Phillips, who was drum major in his high school years at Homewood and now plays clarinet for Homewood Pops, said that band was one of the main reasons he enjoyed school in his youth.

“Band incentivized me to do the hard work required for the academic classes,” Phillips said. “I still count several of my old bandmates as my best friends.”

Lewis participated in a few summer band experiences and even played in a few local theater orchestras in his twenties. He also played with a couple of adult bands in Birmingham until work and family obligations took over. Now retired, he said he is happy to once again be back in the band.

“I appreciate Mr, Cooper and the remainder of his staff for giving us the opportunity to make music together,” Lewis said.

Cooper said people of all ages ranging from 16 to 80 have joined Homewood Pops.

“I have a couple of older gentlemen who are trumpet players, and I was talking about John Philip Sousa, and one of them said his grandfather played for him. It’s so good to have all these connections.”

Homewood Pops’ first performance will be a Veterans Day Concert dual performance with Homewood High School Chamber Winds Winds on Nov. 7 at 7 p.m. at Homewood High School. Homewood Pops is also planning a winter concert in February and a spring concert in May.

“This has brought back so many memories,” Cooper said. “People sometimes ask me, ‘Are you nuts? You’re so busy!’ But I don’t care. I love it.”

For more information, contact Cooper at ccooper@homewood.k12.al.us, Lauren Bearden at Beardenle@gmail.com, or homewoodpops@gmail.com. Those interested can also join the Homewood Pops Facebook Group.