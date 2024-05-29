Girl Scout Troop 26029 earns Silver Award for project at The Outreach Hub at Trinity UMC West

× Expand Photo courtesy of Evelyn Roberts

Members of the Homewood Girl Scout Troop 26029 recently completed their project to earn their Silver Award from Girl Scouts USA.

The group decided to create and furnish an area for teens at The Outreach Hub at Trinity United Methodist West to relax while their parents shop for food and other items.

The root cause of the issue they chose to address was that people who are struggling for food and other essentials travel to The Outreach Hub to get what they need but often need to take their children with them. The space provides a safe, comfortable place for the teens to wait while their parents shop.

It also has a global connection, as The Outreach Hub frequently meets the needs of refugees in the Homewood community. While The Hub featured a play area for young children, the older children had nowhere suitable to wait. The project is sustainable, as it is a permanent addition to The Outreach Hub, which will be monitored and maintained by the staff of Trinity United Methodist West.

The project, led by troop leaders Laura Eanes and Lyndsey Mooney, consists of four 8th graders from Homewood Middle School: Virginia Eanes, Lizzy Simmons, Kate Denton, and Evelyn Roberts.

“It felt good providing a comfortable space for the teenagers to hang out, since there was only a play area for smaller children,” said Evelyn Roberts.

The vision of Trinity United Methodist Church’s Outreach Hub is to welcome neighbors in need with radical hospitality, prioritizing dignity, provision, and empowerment as they offer assistance, build relationships, and create connections. At the Outreach Hub, they offer tangible relief in the form of food, clothing, household items, and utility assistance to those struggling with financial insecurity and displacement, especially refugees, asylum seekers, and migrants.

Learn more at trinitybirmingham.com/ministries/outreach.