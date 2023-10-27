Homewood fire Chief Nick Hill to retire at end of 2023

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Nick Hill has been chief of the Homewood Fire Department since July 2020. He is retiring at the end of 2023.

Nick Hill announced Thursday that he is retiring from his position as chief of the Homewood Fire Department.

“It was time,” Hill told The Homewood Star. “When I purchased my last [department] vehicle, the training chief said, 'What do you want?' I said, 'I don't know. Get whatever you want. It's going to be your next car.'”

Hill was appointed chief on July 27, 2020, succeeding former fire Chief John Alan Bresnan, who died unexpectedly while on duty at age 58. Hill served as interim chief at the request of then Mayor Scott McBrayer when Bresnan died.

The retiring chief will have been with the department 34 years and three months on his scheduled final day of Dec. 31.

“I've been around a long time,” Hill said. “It's [the job is] evolving into something different. There are younger, smarter people that need to take the reins. I'm excited for them, and I'm excited for me.

“It's a good time for Homewood Fire Department,” the retiring chief continued. “I think I've done most everything I wanted to accomplish, so I'm happy and satisfied that I've done what I set out to do. It's time to let the younger people have it.”