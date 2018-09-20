Homewood Chamber Golf Classic returns Oct. 11

× Expand Photo courtesy of the Homewood Chamber of Commerce A participant in the 2017 Homewood Chamber Golf Classic tees off on the Valley Course at the Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail at Oxmoor Valley. About 120 golfers usually take part to raise money for scholarships for students at Homewood High School.

The Homewood Chamber of Commerce will host its largest annual fundraiser, the Homewood Chamber Golf Classic, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct 11 at the Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail at Oxmoor Valley.

Registration begins at 8 a.m. and breakfast will be served prior to a 9 a.m. shotgun start, according to Sarah Anne Elliott, director of community relations and marketing for the chamber.

After playing 18 holes, participants will eat lunch catered by a chamber member restaurant. Members will also donate door prizes.

The number of golfers is capped at 144, or 36 teams of four players, but the typical number of participants is about 120, according to Elliott. Much of the money raised is used for scholarships for Homewood HighSchool students.

The chamber has hosted the golf tournament fundraiser for at least 20 years, Elliott said. The “amazing weather” the event usually enjoys helps to make it popular, according to Elliott.

“October is the premier month in Alabama for great weather and with the cooler weather, our members enjoy getting out to enjoy a day of networking with each other,” Elliott said.

Investing in Homewood students with scholarships is “a great way to ensure the future of our community,” Elliott said.

Many chambers members are Homewood natives, and some of them have moved back to Homewood to raise families.

“They see the importance of investing in the community,” Elliott said.

The golf course is located at 100 Sunbelt Parkway. For more information, including registration and sponsorships, call 871-5631 or go to homewoodchamber.org.