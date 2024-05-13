Homewood business holds fundraiser for Restoration Academy

× Expand Photo courtesy of Interior Elements Restoration Academy board members

Interior Elements, a leading contract furniture design firm, has announced the success of its annual March Madness Crawfish Boil fundraiser.

Held in collaboration with The Battery Restaurant of Homewood and the Restoration Academy Advisory Board, this event raised over $130,000 to benefit Restoration Academy, a beacon of light in Fairfield, AL.

Interior Elements believes that design and community have the power to transform lives, and this fundraiser exemplified that commitment. Attendees enjoyed a lively atmosphere, delicious crawfish, and heartfelt conversations while contributing to helping Restoration Academy have a positive impact on children.

“We are thrilled with the overwhelming support from our community,” said Ben Chappell, CEO of Interior Elements. “Together, we are making a difference in the lives of young minds, empowering them to thrive academically, socially, and spiritually.”

Restoration Academy has been providing a solid academic and spiritual foundation to families in the greater West Birmingham area for over 35 years. Restoration Academy’s mission is to instill compassion, community, and faith values through a private Christian school environment. Restoration Academy strives to equip students to become compassionate and valued members of their communities by advancing the two greatest commandments of loving God and loving their neighbors.

Interior Elements extends its heartfelt gratitude to everyone who donated, spread awareness, and celebrated this successful event. The company remains committed to fostering positive change through design and community engagement.

For more information about Restoration Academy and upcoming events, please visit: www.restorationacademy.org

Interior Elements is a design firm dedicated to creating spaces that inspire, uplift, and enhance the lives of individuals and communities. Led by CEO Ben Chappell, the team combines creativity, functionality, and purpose to transform ordinary spaces into extraordinary experiences.