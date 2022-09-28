‘He’s got my back’: Veteran and service dog help at Brookwood

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Scott Landreth, a U.S. Army veteran who served in Vietnam, and his service dog Thor, a 3-year-old Labrador, volunteer at Brookwood Medical Center in Homewood on Aug. 23.

When he’s feeling anxious or scared, Scott Landreth knows his friend Thor will take care of him.

The 3-year-old Labrador retriever is always watching behind him, Landreth said.

“He’s got my back,” he said.

Landreth is an Army veteran who served in Vietnam and had a traumatic brain injury, and he suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder. He’s had two service dogs: Rambo, now 11, and Thor.

In December 2013, Landreth was at Brookwood Baptist Medical Center for a spinal cord injury and benefited from the care of the staff there during his roughly month-long stay, he said.

“I always said I’d like to give back,” Landreth said. “After I came back to visit some of the nurses, they told me they didn’t think I would come out of the bed.”

While he’s allowed on a walker for short distances, Landreth uses a power chair for distance. This hasn’t stopped him from finding a way to give back to others. Landreth now serves one day a week at the front desk at the main entrance, helping direct visitors where to go.

By his side, of course, is Thor. While Thor doesn’t interact as much with patients and they aren’t sure if he’ll ever be a therapy dog, he’s still a friendly face for people who may be having some rough days.

“I wanted to give back,” Landreth said. “I will escort patients to where they need to go.”

Thor follows Landreth, much in the same way Rambo did before him. The two dogs get along and, despite having arthritis that forced him into retirement during the COVID-19 pandemic, the older Rambo will sometimes wrestle Thor to the ground, Landreth said.

Thor was trained with Service Dogs of Alabama and served at a women’s prison before coming to Landreth about 10 months ago, Landreth said.

“If something’s going on with me, he’ll let me know,” Landreth said. “He’s by my side at all times.”

Thor is always wanting to please, which Landreth called his biggest asset. When he gives Thor a command, he wants to obey, he said. He’s even learned to bring Landreth a towel when he gets out of the shower.

“He will do things to distract me from a lot of things,” Landreth said. “If he senses anxiety, … he’s always on watch. … He can pick it up faster than I can.”

When Landreth is anxious, Thor will put his feet on Landreth’s legs and will lick his face. While Landreth hasn’t had a seizure in years, Thor is able to pick up on any warning signs.

Being able to sleep at night and know that Thor is there is huge, Landreth said.

“I can live life and not worry about the things that have happened to me,” Landreth said.

While he doesn’t interact closely with patients, they will often see him lying at the front desk and say hello, Landreth said.

Being able to give back to Brookwood and be part of their mission “means the world” to Landreth, he said.

“Even though I’m in a chair and I’m limited, … I’m still able to give back,” Landreth said. “If it wasn’t for Brookwood, I wouldn’t be where I am today. It completes everything that’s happened to me.”