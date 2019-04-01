Girl Scouts beautify Woodland Park

× Expand Photo courtesy of Chris Underwood Troop 976 Scouts Olivia Cheek, Anna Lane Craddock, Lillian Ruzic, Allie Rezek and Hallie Harchelroad at Woodland Park with Susan Hammack of the Edgewood Garden Club and Kristin Rezek, troop leader.

Fourth graders in Homewood Scout Troop 976 worked on Marc 16 to beautify Woodland Park.

The girls planted several dwarf blueberries, strawberry shrubs and southern wax myrtles along one of the fence lines in the park. They also helped to clear downed branches and brush and had a nature scavenger hunt.

Submitted by Chris Underwood