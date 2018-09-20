Ghost hunters to scan for paranormal activity at Homewood Public Library

× Expand Photo courtesy of Homewood Public Library In addition to being the home of some of our favorite books, the Homewood Public Library is home to some paranormal activity.

The Homewood Public Library, in addition to being home to beloved books, is also home to some paranormal activity. Ghosts supposedly dwell among the shelves, and the library has invited paranormal investigators Kim Johnston and Shane Busby to take Homewood residents along on a nighttime library investigation.

Leslie West, head of the Adult Services Department, said the library discovered its “ghostly residents” not long after moving into the building in the 1980s.

“Numerous staff members witnessed phenomena including hearing voices and laughter when there was no one there, doors opening and closing by themselves, and books mysteriously flying off the shelves,” she said.

Johnston — author of the books “Haunted Shelby County, Alabama” and “Haunted Talledega County, Alabama” — and Busby are the cofounders of Spirit Communications and Research (S.C.A.R.E.).

The pair will bring their S.C.A.R.E. special equipment to conduct an actual paranormal investigation for library patrons ages 12 and older. The library website notes that all minors must be accompanied by an adult.

The event is scheduled for Oct. 5, 7-10 p.m. Tickets are $35 and can be bought through the library website. Buyers will get an email with their waiver and further instructions.

Participation slots are limited to ensure that everyone who attends will be able to participate. Additionally, a portion of the proceeds will be donated to the library.