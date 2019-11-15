Doran serves Homewood community even after retirement

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Paul Doran at the Homewood Public Library.

Paul Doran has packed more into his years than many people do in a lifetime.

He’s been a high school and college teacher, helped set up the Hoover school system and served on several foundation boards. But it’s starting the Homewood Library Foundation at the Homewood Public Library eight years ago that is among his favorite accomplishments.

Doran, 73, said his time with the library was special to him.

“Working with the board of trustees of the library was nice because I was working with some very talented and professional folks,” Doran said. “They were dedicated to meeting the patrons’ needs while working within the budgetary limits of the city’s funding. As with any organizations, bumps in the road will occur. However, this was a very positive experience for me.”

Of cities with populations of 20,000-50,000, the Homewood Public Library ranks first in number of programs offered and attendance, according to Doran.

Doran has also made his mark on Hoover.

He and four other people started the Hoover City Schools system, and Doran would eventually serve as the system’s vice president and president. He helped get Hoover High School built in 1987 for $14.9 million and also was among those who brought in Robert Bumpus, namesake of Bumpus Middle School, to be superintendent.

“Mr. Bumpus was a respected figure in education in the state,” he said.

Doran started his career in 1968 as a teacher in the Dallas County school system after graduating from the University of Montevallo, where he was president of his fraternity and on the golf team. After one year, Doran decided to go back and get his MBA.

Doran was a statistics professor at Jefferson State Junior College (now Jefferson State College) before becoming a professor at Samford University. He retired more than 18 years ago after his 31-year teaching career.

Doran said he enjoyed his time in the classroom.

“Becoming a college professor was something I always wanted to do,” he said. “As I would tell students, ‘Find something you like to do and see if you can get paid doing it.’”

Since retiring, Doran has served on the boards of St. Vincent’s Hospital and the University of Montevallo, among others. He also served as the president of the University of Montevallo’s Alumni Association.

Doran and his wife, Connie, moved to Homewood in December 2004, and she stays busy in the community, too. She picks up trash all over Homewood to keep the city clean, while also tending to the couple’s garden in her spare time.

In his nine years on the Homewood Public Library board and his time with the Homewood Public Library Foundation, Doran helped start the Block Party, the library’s biggest fundraiser.

He still advises the board, and he said he’s not done yet. In fact, his goal is to bolster the library’s computer science center, add a large theater and make the library the cultural center of Homewood.

He said he wants to help make the Homewood Public Library’s dreams come true.

“Homewood is the best library in the state,” he said.