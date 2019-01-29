Cothren named Eagle Scout

× Expand Submitted by Eddie Cothren George Cothren.

George Cothren of Homewood was awarded the rank of Eagle Scout in a Court of Honor on Jan. 6, after completing a garden restoration project at AHEPA 3 Senior Apartments in Hoover.

He constructed raised garden beds and wooden benches to help senior residents spend time outdoors in nature, gardening and socializing. George served as troop guide and assistant senior patrol leader with Troop 97 at Trinity United Methodist Church in Homewood. He earned 22 merit badges and completed a High Adventure trip to Sea Base, sailing the Florida Keys. Through scouting, he forged lifelong friendships that helped build character and leadership.

George is a member of Holy Trinity-Holy Cross Greek Orthodox Church and a junior at Homewood High School. He is active with the Student Government Association and the Latin, Debate and Beta clubs. In addition, he is also a member of the Homewood Patriot Band trumpet section and participated in the 2016 Philadelphia Thanksgiving Day Parade and the 2018 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.George’s parents are Dora and Eddie Cothren of Homewood.

