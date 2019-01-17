Cornerstone of the community

× Expand Photo by Kamp Fender. The Rev. Erroll L. Brantley Sr., third from left, with members of his congregation inside the sanctuary of Bethel A.M.E. Church, located at 2617 18th Place S.

Having survived two fires, the storms of the civil rights movement and a split between the congregation, Bethel African Methodist Episcopal Church stands in the same spot that it was built in 1888, just in a newer building.

While the church has a rich history in Homewood and Birmingham, it also has plans for an exciting future under the new leadership of the Rev. Erroll L. Brantley Sr., who joined the church in August.

Five years after the construction of the first Bethel church building, members were lighting a gas light that turned into an explosion, leaving the church partially burned. The congregation picked up the pieces and kept going until 1946, when the church was burned completely. Four years later, in the same spot, it was rebuilt, Brantley said, showing the perseverance of the people.

Bethel also showed its strength during the 14-year span of the civil rights movement from 1954-68, where it served as a meeting place for workers and leaders, Brantley said.

“Bethel was there when the civil rights movement began and when it subsided. [The people of Bethel] were victorious. … they were a panorama of the Homewood area. Still are,” he said.

× Expand Photo by Kamp Fender. Bethel A.M.E. Church, located at 2617 18th Place S., celebrated its 130th anniversary in October.

The history of the church goes back even further, though. It showed its true attention to the community of Rosedale when it opened its doors to the students of the Rosedale School, after the school building burned down in the 1930s. Many student were able to continue their education thanks to Bethel, he said.

More recently, the church was tested again in the early 2000s, when there was a divide between the members. A new pastor with a new vision, Brantley said, caused some members to scatter. Some have since come back, but the numbers have diminished.

The history of Bethel runs deep in Homewood, but after holding its anniversary celebration in October 2018, Brantley said he is most excited for the future and plans to improve upon the foundation.

Brantley was born and raised in the traditional A.M.E. Church and accepted his calling as a pastor in 1997. In 2003, he was ordained as an itinerant elder in the A.M.E. Church and previously served at his home church, Woodward Chapel A.M.E. in Bessemer. Since moving to Bethel in August with his wife, Jackie Hooten-Brantley, he has made it his goal to revive the church. One way he plans to do so is by making Bethel accessible to everyone.

Elmira Shepherd, a member of the church who has cerebral palsy and requires a wheelchair, is the one who sparked the idea. During Brantley’s first fellowship Bible study, he was bothered by the fact that Shepherd was restricted — while the congregation gathered in the lower level of the church, he said she sat contently in the upper level and he wore a microphone so she could hear.

× Expand Photo by Kamp Fender. Since moving with his wife to Bethel A.M.E. in August, the Rev. Erroll L. Brantley Sr. said he has made it his goal to revive the church, which has around 40 members. One way he plans to do so is by making Bethel accessible to everyone.

Brantley then took it into his own hands to make a positive change for Shepherd and other members who might need more accessibility. He said the church started a GoFundMe page called #Elmira’sDream to raise money for his vision of a ramp outside his office.

The fundraiser can be found at gofundme.com/ElmirasDream.

“This 130-year-old church is seeking the help of others to make this dream a true reality, because God said seek and you shall find. We’re knocking on the doors of the hearts of the people to assist us, to join the dream, to make sure Elmira and others have the access to worship that they’re entitled to,” Brantley said.

Brantley attributes the church’s 130 years of success to the congregation's “heart for God and heart for one another.” By looking for those who feel that there’s no hope, he said, and helping them find it, the church will continue to grow and make a name for itself.

The church currently has around 40 members, most of whom have attended their whole lives, as have their parents. They also have a cyber congregation of about 150 to 250 on Sundays.

Though he is new to the area, Brantley said he is grateful for the well-trained congregation that has been so willing to assist him in learning the ropes of the area and staying grounded in the community.

As the church moves forward, Brantley said it’s important to remember where it has been.

“One thing that has been the stronghold of the church is that the parishioners of Bethel never forgot about Rosedale, Homewood or where they came from,” he said.