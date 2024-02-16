Comedian Lee Hardin to perform at Homewood Theatre

× Expand Photo courtesy of Lee Hardin

Comedian Lee Hardin will bring his standup comedy routine to Homewood Theatre on March 16.

Based out of Murfreesboro, TN, Hardin has been performing standup for ten years. In that time, he has performed in comedy clubs, filmed and released two Dry Bar Comedy Specials, and was featured on The Huckabee Show.

His unique point of view highlights his experiences growing up as an only child, dating, and shopping at Goodwill. His energetic approach engages audiences and keeps them laughing.

Joining Hardin is comedian Kari Jones, based out of Mattoon, IL. She is newer to the comedy scene but has been actively hosting and headlining throughout the Midwest and South.

The event will take place at Homewood Theatre on March 16 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $20 and are available at homewoodtheatre.com. Find out more about Lee Hardin on Facebook and Instagram.