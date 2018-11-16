Christmas parade, star lighting set for Dec. 4

× Expand Photo by Layton Dudley Families line 18th Street South for Homewood’s 2017 Christmas parade. This year’s event returns downtown Dec. 4.

Homewood’s annual Christmas parade returns to downtown Tuesday, Dec. 4.

The start of the parade will be marked by Mayor Scott McBrayer lighting the 20-foot-wide star suspended over 18th Street South at 6:30 p.m.

The parade route will start at the LAH Real Estate office at 1760 Oxmoor Road and travel down 18th Street South, 29th Avenue South and 19th Street South in front of Rosewood Hall. Parade participants usually include decorated floats and marchers from local businesses, Scout troops, police and fire vehicles, city officials and members of the Homewood High School band and cheer team.

The parade is organized by Homewood Parks and Recreation, which gives out awards to participants in several categories. In 2017, Girl Scout Troop 960 won Best of Show, Homewood Public Library won Most Holiday Spirit, the Shades Park Goof Troop was awarded Most Lights, Creative Montessori School was awarded Best Use of Lights and Girl Scout Troop 007 won Best Decorated.

Families can watch the parade along its entire route, and the plaza in front of Rosewood Hall will have hot chocolate and Christmas entertainment.

After the parade is over, Santa Claus will come to the plaza to participate in the lighting of the city Christmas tree and to greet and take pictures with children. The HHS band will perform as part of the tree lighting.

Contact Rusty Holley at 332-6705 or rusty.holley@homewoodal.org for questions about the parade. If there are changes or delays due to weather, updates will be announced via the Parks and Recreation website, homewoodparks.com, and its social media channels: facebook.com/homewood.parks and @homewoodparkson Twitter.