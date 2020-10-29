Brookwood Baptist Medical Center names new chief nursing officer

Robbie Hindman recently joined Brookwood Baptist Medical Center as chief nursing officer while continuing her role as CNO of the Brookwood Baptist Health System.

Most recently, Hindman served as CNO of Princeton Baptist Medical Center, a role she held since May 2018 in tandem with herduties as CNO for the Brookwood Baptist Health System. Hindman joined the Baptist Health family in 2000 as executive director of operations of Walker Baptist Medical Center and was named CNO in 2011.

Prior to joining the Baptist Health family, Hindman was part of the Druid City Health (DCH) System in Tuscaloosa. During her tenure with DCH, she made numerous contributions, including launching the Fayette Medical Center Home Health Agency where she served as administrator for 10 years. Additionally, she started the Fayette Medical Center Hospice Agency and DME Company, as well as the Maternity Medicaid Steps Ahead Program.

A seasoned health care leader with more than 35 years of nursing experience, Hindman obtained her bachelor’s degree in nursing from Mississippi University for Women and master’s degree from Faulkner University. In keeping with her mission to improve patient quality and safety, as well as overall patient experience, she previously served on the Nursing Board Selection Committee of Bevill State Community College and the Birmingham Regional Emergency Medical Services System Board.

“Robbie has faithfully served our system for two decades, and we look forward to her continuing that service full time at Brookwood Baptist Medical Center,” stated Brookwood Baptist Health CEO Tim Puthoff.

Submitted by Brookwood Baptist Medical Center.