3rd annual evening Easter egg hunt back at athletic complex

× Expand Staff photo. Homewood Parks and Recreation will host its evening Easter egg hunt on Saturday, April 13, at the Homewood Athletic Complex.

Thousands of eggs will be up for grabs Saturday, April 13.

That’s when Homewood Parks and Recreation will host its third annual evening Easter egg hunt at the Homewood Athletic Complex on West Oxmoor Road.

The hunt is open to children ages 1 to 11, and participants will hunt for eggs alongside peers of similar age.

“It’s just another one of our citywide festivals to come out to be with neighbors, have a good time and celebrate the time of year,” said Rusty Holley, Homewood Parks and Recreation superintendent.

Daylight hunts will begin at 6:30 p.m. for children ages 1-2 and 3-4; a sunset hunt will begin at 7:15 p.m. for children ages 5-6, and night hunts will begin at 7:45 p.m. for children ages 7-8 and 9-11.

All hunts will take place on the lower baseball and softball fields at the athletic complex. Holley said he encourages the use of flashlights for the night hunts.

“We don’t cut the lights on [at] the ballfields that they’re hunting on,” Holley said.

The event typically draws 50-75 participants per age group, Holley said, with higher turnout among the younger children. All eggs usually disappear within five to 10 minutes of each hunt's start time.

“They need to come out, but they just need to make sure they’re on time,” Holley said of those planning to attend.

The event also will feature games, prizes, bounce houses and a guest appearance from the Easter Bunny, who will be available for pictures.

Festivities begin at 5:30 p.m. For more information, visit homewoodparks.com.