3 sisters take part in library teen advisory board

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Teen Advisory Board sisters Maria Vega Vazquez, 17, Fatima Vega Vazquez, 11, and Micaela Vega Vazquez, 13, are sisters and members of the Teen Advisory Board at the Homewood Public Library on Jan. 28.

The Homewood Public Library, in an effort to give teenagers a role and voice at the facility, started the Teen Advisory Board in September 2015 to create a volunteer opportunity for students in grades six to 12.

Members of the board volunteer at library events and also suggest programming that will attract young people, said Judith Wright, the facility’s assistant director and teen librarian.

There are three Homewood sisters who are all very active in TAB, Wright said. Maria Vega Vasquez is a senior at Homewood High School. Micaela Vega Vasquez is an eighth-grader at Homewood Middle School. And their youngest sister, Fatima Vega Vasquez, is a sixth-grader at Homewood Middle School who just joined TAB this year.

The trio live near Homewood High School.

“These girls have been wonderful as TAB volunteers, and they are so dedicated to helping promote the library within the community,” Wright said.

Taking part in TAB has also been a fun, rewarding experience for the sisters, who enjoy helping others who stop by.

“I like helping out because it’s fun,” said Micaela, who is also a member of Peer Helpers, a volunteer group at school.

“You get to create events, and you get to choose movies,” she said.

“We get to sign up for things we can volunteer for… and we talk and get pizza,” said Fatima, referring to the enjoyable social interaction between TAB members.

Maria has volunteered for the last three years at the tutoring event the library hosts on Monday afternoons.

“I like helping kids read and do their math homework,” she said. “I really like helping people. It’s fulfilling.”

TAB volunteers are also “essential” in helping host some of the library’s biggest events, Wright said.

“From Harry Potter Book Night to Summer Reading Kick-offs, we need their help with games and crafts,” she said.

Micaela said the Harry Potter Book Night was her favorite event so far. “You get to wear the cloaks, and you can make butterbeer and candy, and I got to hold a snake for people to pet,” she said.

Helping out at the library’s Alabama Bicentennial event was fun for Fatima “because there was cake,” she said, laughing.

Fatima, who enjoys working with young kids, also likes helping out at the library’s Kids Create events for children in kindergarten. “One of the librarians picks one thing for them to create,” she said. “Last time they made sunglasses.”

Many of the library’s monthly programs are voted on by the members of TAB, Wright said.

In January 2019, author Becky Albertalli — author of the best-selling young adult novel “Simon vs. the Homo Sapiens Agenda” — made an appearance at Homewood Public Library at the suggestion of TAB members, Wright said.

TAB is a way for the library to reach out to young people and give them a stake in the facility, Wright said.

“By giving teens an investment in their library, they are investing in their community,” she said.

TAB is also a way of “creating lifelong library users,” Wright said. “Everyone remembers going to the library as a kid, but the older you get, the busier your life gets.”

Wright said the Homewood Public Library is also “very wonderful for the community” because, in addition to having books, it offers events for high school students, such as ACT preparation classes and college fairs.

TAB meets the first Tuesday of the month. There are about 35 to 40 students serving on the board currently.

Teenagers who are not Homewood residents are also welcome to join.

For more information, call 205-332-6600 or go to homewoodpubliclibrary.org.