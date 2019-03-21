2019 marks 50th installment of annual Spring Plant Sale

× Expand Photo by Lexi Coon. The Friends of the Birmingham Botanical Gardens’ Spring Plant Sale returns for its 50th year April 11-14 at Brookwood Village.

The Friends of the Birmingham Botanical Gardens is hosting its annual Spring Plant Sale this April, but with one special mention: it’s the 50th anniversary of the event.

As in past years, a variety of native plants will be available for purchase at the event, and many of the plants for sale have been raised by volunteers at the gardens. Volunteers will also be on hand to answer any questions people may have about plantings, taking care of plants and the plants themselves.

Plants — of which there will be more than 100,000 — will include ferns, tress, shrubs, natives, perennials, roses, hostas and peonies, eggplants, peppers, tomatoes and other vegetables.

A release from the Birmingham Botanical Gardens said during last year, more than 7,000 people, including “novice gardeners and plant enthusiasts,” attended the plant sale.

A preview party will start the event off on April 11 from 5:30 to 7 p.m., and tickets will be sold online and at the door for $50. A members-only preview part for those who are part of the Friends of the Birmingham Botanical Gardens will coincide, running the same night from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Those who want to become a member can join online or at the door.

The sale will be open to the public 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. April 12; 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 13; and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 14. All public sale hours are free admission, and the entirety of the sale will take place at the Macy’s parking lot of Brookwood Village.

For more information, go to bbgardens.org/spring-plant-sale.php.