NUTmobile presents $100,000 check to Birmingham Red Cross

× Expand Photo courtesy of Allyson Toolan NUTMobile Team

Mr. Peanut teamed up with former Alabama resident Eric Hardy to donate $100,000 to the Red Cross so the organization can continue to go “a nut above” and serve the Birmingham community.

Mr. Peanut and the NUTmobile presented Hardy with the check at a Red Cross sponsored blood drive at the Homewood Community Center on May 14.

At the event, fans and media viewed the check presentation, visited the blood drive, saw the iconic NUTmobile, met Mr. Peanut and received some Planters snacks.

Hardy is the winner of the Planters Pick 'Em Challenge and selected the Red Cross organizations to receive the charity donation.

The challenge put football fans to the test by having them predict who would win football championship games for the chance to win a cash prize of $100,000 and make a donation in the same amount to the charity of their choice.

The Planters Pick 'Em Challenge is part of Mr. Peanut's commitment to “shellebrate” those who have gone “a nut above” for their communities.

Planters will continue to use their entire Big Game budget of $5 million to recognize and reward acts of extraordinary substance throughout the remainder of the year.

With approximately half of the budget remaining, Planters is still committed to celebrating individuals who have made their communities a little less “nutty” in the coming months.

For more information or to find the nearest NUTmobile, visit plantersnutmobile.com.

— Submitted by Allyson Toolan