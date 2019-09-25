Witches Ride to get its boogie on

× Expand Staff photo. Members of the Disco Amigos rehearse their routines during a late night practice in 2017 at The Club.

The witches who gather at Central Park for this year’s Homewood Witches Ride will have a retro vibe.

The seventh annual ride, set for Sunday, Oct. 27, has a new theme of “Follow the Call of the Disco Ball” and will feature the Disco Amigos, a local group that practices disco dancing together and has performed in parades and events around Birmingham.

The Disco Amigos started as a dance “krewe” in a New Orleans Mardi Gras parade and branched out to Birmingham in 2017. Their part-disco, part-matador costumes — complete with wigs — will make them hard to miss among the pointy hats and brooms of the Witches Ride.

The Amigos will perform and teach a few moves to the crowd at 5 p.m., before the ride itself begins.

The ride itself will be much the same as years past. Women are invited to decorate their bicycles as brooms and come in witch costumes to bike roughly 2 miles through Edgewood.

Children will line the streets in a couple areas, and riders are encouraged to bring plenty of candy to throw as they pass.

Registration is $30 online and $35 on race day. All proceeds from the ride go to the American Cancer Society.

For more information about the ride, email homewoodwitchride@gmail.com or visit homewoodwitchesride.com. The Disco Amigos can be found at facebook.com/ bhamdiscoamigos.