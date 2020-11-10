Wi-Fi coming soon to Spring Park

× Expand Photo by Ingrid Schnader Spring Park Spring Park is at 2525 1/2 Central Ave. in Homewood.

The Homewood City Council approved a request to add Wi-Fi access to Spring Park.

Spring Park is located at 2525 1/2 Central Ave., which is in the Rosedale neighborhood. Ward 1 Representative Melanie Geer said some of the students living in this neighborhood do not have access to Wi-Fi at home, which makes distance learning in the time of COVID-19 extra difficult.

“Some of the teachers are here tonight who have been trying to help them for the past six months or more to get Wi-Fi and adequate, consistent service at home,” Geer said at the Nov. 9 City Council meeting. “There was one family in particular … that still didn’t have access, and they live a couple of blocks from Spring Park.”

The park presented a challenge, said Ward 1 Representative Andy Gwaltney, because air conditioning is needed to keep the equipment cool. He said he was able to find a Wi-Fi solution for a one-time cost of $2,000 with an ongoing cost of $40 a month.

