Wi-Fi coming soon to Spring Park

Photo by Ingrid Schnader
Spring Park
Spring Park is at 2525 1/2 Central Ave. in Homewood.
The Homewood City Council approved a request to add Wi-Fi access to Spring Park.
Spring Park is located at 2525 1/2 Central Ave., which is in the Rosedale neighborhood. Ward 1 Representative Melanie Geer said some of the students living in this neighborhood do not have access to Wi-Fi at home, which makes distance learning in the time of COVID-19 extra difficult.
“Some of the teachers are here tonight who have been trying to help them for the past six months or more to get Wi-Fi and adequate, consistent service at home,” Geer said at the Nov. 9 City Council meeting. “There was one family in particular … that still didn’t have access, and they live a couple of blocks from Spring Park.”
The park presented a challenge, said Ward 1 Representative Andy Gwaltney, because air conditioning is needed to keep the equipment cool. He said he was able to find a Wi-Fi solution for a one-time cost of $2,000 with an ongoing cost of $40 a month.
Also at the Nov. 9 City Council meeting:
- A public hearing was set for Nov. 30 at 6 p.m. for reconsideration to rezone property owned by Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church to permit the development of a surface parking lot for the church. This request failed to get approval at the May 11 City Council meeting.
- The council changed the dates of the regularly scheduled council meetings for the holidays. City Council meetings will be held Nov. 30, Dec. 14 and Dec. 21.
- Homewood Mayor Patrick McClusky announced two upcoming events. The Christmas parade is still on, although many of the details have not been finalized yet, he said. The parade will be Dec. 3. There will also be a Dec. 6 event, the second annual Walk for a Claus, from 1-8 p.m. This is a fundraiser for the Mike Slive Foundation giving people the opportunity to dress as Santa Claus and walk through the streets of Homewood.