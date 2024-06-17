West Homewood Farmers Market preview June

× Expand Erin Dickson Many people came out to enjoy the opening night of the eighth annual West Homewood Farmers Market at Shades Valley Community Church. The farmers market will continue through Aug. 7.

The West Homewood Farmers Market is back on Tuesday, June 18 from 5-8 p.m.

Located at 160 Oxmoor Road, the market will feature a variety of fresh fruits, vegetables, and unique local vendors offering handmade crafts, baked goods, and more.

Kid's activities include playing in the sprinkler, getting a balloon from Mr. Bill, and face painting.

A selection of food from local food trucks and restaurants and live music from Jason Johnson will feature a soulful blend of country, rock and blues.