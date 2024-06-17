West Homewood Farmers Market preview June

The West Homewood Farmers Market is back on Tuesday, June 18 from 5-8 p.m. 

Located at 160 Oxmoor Road, the market will feature a variety of fresh fruits, vegetables, and unique local vendors offering handmade crafts, baked goods, and more.

Kid's activities include playing in the sprinkler, getting a balloon from Mr. Bill, and face painting.

A selection of food from local food trucks and restaurants and live music from Jason Johnson will feature a soulful blend of country, rock and blues.