We Love Homewood Day set for May 6

Photo by Erin Nelson. People browse the numerous tents for local businesses during the We Love Homewood Day festival at Homewood Central Park.

This year’s We Love Homewood Day will take place early this month.

The annual event is set for May 6 and has different festivities taking place throughout the day, according to the event website, homewoodparks.com/wlhd.

The We Love Homewood 5K begins at 7:30 a.m., with proceeds benefiting the Homewood High School band’s upcoming trip to Ireland in 2024. The cost is $30, with prices increasing after May 4. A kids fun run is $15 and begins at 8:40 a.m. Registration for that race ends May 6 at 8 a.m.

For another fun way to participate, the event will also include a “Scoop and Scurry Ice Cream Fun Run.” All race finishers will earn a free scoop of ice cream at the end of the race, according to the website.

Attractions include rides, bounce houses, slides and more.

There will be a festival from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m at Central Park, with a parade to begin at 6 p.m. The parade will begin at the Homewood Library and travel west on Oxmoor Road. The parade will conclude after making a right on Evergreen Avenue.

From 7 to 9:30 p.m., there will be street dancing in Edgewood to finish out the evening.