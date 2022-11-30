Walk for a Claus returns for 4th year

× Expand Photo courtesy of Richard Paddock. The fourth annual Walk for a Claus will take place on Dec. 11 at the Grocery Brewpub.

The fourth annual Walk for a Claus — put on by the Homewood Santa Claus Society — is expected to draw more than 250 men dressed as Santa Claus for a parade around Homewood on Dec. 11.

Richard Paddock, the event’s founder and organizer, said he and others came up with the idea several years ago as the men’s version of the Homewood Witches Ride.

“We partnered with the Mike Slive Foundation to raise awareness of prostate cancer,” he said. “We decided to pick that because at the time a few of the guys were personally being affected with prostate cancer issues or had a father, brother, uncle, somebody who was going through that. We thought it would be a great opportunity to bring awareness to it and raise money for it but also have a great time and share some holiday cheer.”

Walk for a Claus is a men’s event, and the only other requirements to register are to be age 21 or older and dress as Santa or don another festive costume such as an elf.

“We all gather at Grocery Brewpub and have some food and drinks and celebrate together, then we do a parade,” Paddock said.

Some of the Santas walk, and others bring golf carts, ATVs, side by sides or decorated Christmas floats. After the walk, everyone gathers at Grocery Brewpub again for a silent auction, a live auction, raffles and giveaways.

The majority of the money raised goes to the Mike Slive Foundation, with some also going to other local charities.

Walk for a Claus will be held Dec. 11, 2-8 p.m. at Grocery Brewpub at 2823 Central Ave. Registration is $75, which covers food and beverages at the event along with a Homewood Santa Claus Society gift.

To register, visit eventbrite.com/e/4th-annual-walk-for-a-claus-tickets-426910068507.