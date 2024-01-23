Vulcan Park & Museum celebrates love with Valentine's event

Photo courtesy of Vulcan Park and Museum.
Join Vulcan Park & Museum this Valentine’s Day for a relaxing evening of romance with the best view of The Magic City! Bring your special someone to enjoy wine, food and music on Feb. 14 at 6 p.m.
Valentine with Vulcan will provide couples with a package for two which includes:
- Access to a grazing table of artisan cheeses and meats, market fresh fruit, crackers and assortment of pastries provided by The Happy Catering Company
- Two drink tickets for wine or beer of your choice
- Complimentary champagne toast for two
- Two complimentary Vulcan keepsake champagne flutes
- Romantic photo scenes & photo booth
- Access to the museum, park grounds and observation deck
- Live acoustic music
General admission is $75 per couple and $60 per couple for VPM members. Reservations are required and must be received by February 12 at 5 p.m. at visitvulcan.com.
VPM has partnered with City Brew Tours for an optional VIP Experience for an additional charge. This add-on includes a behind-the-scenes tour of two local breweries, Cahaba Brewing and Good People Brewing, sampling craft beers and popular appetizers including the Smash Burger and more!
Submitted by Vulcan Park & Museum