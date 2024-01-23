Vulcan Park & Museum celebrates love with Valentine's event

Join Vulcan Park & Museum this Valentine’s Day for a relaxing evening of romance with the best view of The Magic City! Bring your special someone to enjoy wine, food and music on Feb. 14 at 6 p.m. 

Valentine with Vulcan will provide couples with a package for two which includes:

  • Access to a grazing table of artisan cheeses and meats, market fresh fruit, crackers and assortment of pastries provided by The Happy Catering Company
  • Two drink tickets for wine or beer of your choice
  • Complimentary champagne toast for two
  • Two complimentary Vulcan keepsake champagne flutes
  • Romantic photo scenes & photo booth
  • Access to the museum, park grounds and observation deck
  • Live acoustic music

General admission is $75 per couple and $60 per couple for VPM members. Reservations are required and must be received by February 12 at 5 p.m. at visitvulcan.com.

VPM has partnered with City Brew Tours for an optional VIP Experience for an additional charge. This add-on includes a behind-the-scenes tour of two local breweries, Cahaba Brewing and Good People Brewing, sampling craft beers and popular appetizers including the Smash Burger and more!

