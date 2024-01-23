Vulcan Park & Museum celebrates love with Valentine's event

× Expand Photo courtesy of Vulcan Park and Museum. Valentine with Vulcan-2 - 2

Join Vulcan Park & Museum this Valentine’s Day for a relaxing evening of romance with the best view of The Magic City! Bring your special someone to enjoy wine, food and music on Feb. 14 at 6 p.m.

Valentine with Vulcan will provide couples with a package for two which includes:

Access to a grazing table of artisan cheeses and meats, market fresh fruit, crackers and assortment of pastries provided by The Happy Catering Company

Two drink tickets for wine or beer of your choice

Complimentary champagne toast for two

Two complimentary Vulcan keepsake champagne flutes

Romantic photo scenes & photo booth

Access to the museum, park grounds and observation deck

Live acoustic music

General admission is $75 per couple and $60 per couple for VPM members. Reservations are required and must be received by February 12 at 5 p.m. at visitvulcan.com.

VPM has partnered with City Brew Tours for an optional VIP Experience for an additional charge. This add-on includes a behind-the-scenes tour of two local breweries, Cahaba Brewing and Good People Brewing, sampling craft beers and popular appetizers including the Smash Burger and more!