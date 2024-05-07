Vulcan’s 120th Birthday Bash set for June 2

× Expand Photo by Jordan Hays. Vulcan

The public is invited to join Vulcan Park and Museum for Vulcan’s 120th Birthday Bash on Sunday, June 2 from noon to 4 p.m.

The event at Vulcan Park will feature music by The Fungis band, dance performances by Magic City Disco, and free mini cupcakes provided by Piggly Wiggly. The NASCAR pace car will return along with special guest appearances from the Magic City Mermaid, Vesta, and ‘The Big Guy’ himself. Sloss Furnaces’ metal artists will demonstrate iron pouring process and over 20 local artists and crafters will sell their handmade goods.

There will be more than 20 local artist and vendors will be on hand with activities and giveaways for all guests to enjoy including a moonwalk, face painting, misting tent and more. Burney’s Mean Greenz, Jeremiah’s Italian Ice of Vestavia Hills, D’s Crazy Dogs, The Recipe, and other food trucks will be onsite providing food for purchase. Beer and wine will also be available for purchase for those 21 and up.

The first 120 guests will receive a special Vulcan favor swag bag including a coupon for free ice cream from Jenni’s Splendid Ice Cream, Fanta provided by Birmingham Coca-Cola Bottling Co., and more.

Admission is $10 for adults, $7 for seniors 65+, and $7 for children 5-12 (free for children under 4) and includes all activities, access to the Museum and Vulcan’s observation tower, and admission to the new Linn-Henley Gallery exhibit, Vulcan at 120: Celebrating Birmingham’s Iconic Ironman.

Advanced tickets encouraged to skip the lines

Raffle tickets for prizes from Red Cat Coffee, Davenport’s Pizza and more will be available for $2

On-site parking is limited. FREE shuttles will be available from the parking lot at the Jefferson County Board of Education across Valley Avenue

No pets allowed during special events

To purchase tickets and see a schedule of events, check out visitvulcan.com/events.