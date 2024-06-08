VST presents "Chitty Chitty Bang Bang"

For the first time ever, the Virginia Samford Theatre is bringing the whimsical and heartwarming tale of "Chitty Chitty Bang Bang" to Birmingham.

The event will run from June 13-30 at the Virginia Samford Theatre, 1116 26th Street South, Birmingham.

The musical is based on the 1968 film and features Birmingham's own Chris Carlisle as Caractacus Pott and Zoe Wirt as Truly Scrumptious.

O’Neal Manufacturing Services (OMS) from Vestavia Hills engineers Rhett Northam, Marlon Norris, and James Hunter, crafted the very steel frame that brings Chitty to life on stage.

VST Executive Director Philip Mann sums it up best: “With its engaging characters, fantastic set designs, and unforgettable music, Chitty Chitty Bang Bang is the perfect show for audiences of all ages.” We couldn't agree more, and we can't wait for you to see the magic unfold.

For tickets, visit virginiasamfordtheatre.org.