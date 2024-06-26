Virginia Samford Theatre closes out 2023-24 season with “Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, The Musical”

× Expand Virgina Samford Theatre The Virginia Samford Theatre continued its practice of sharing family friendly summer performances with the addition of "Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, The Musical".

The Virginia Samford Theatre ends their 2023-24 season this weekend with the final showings of “Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, the Musical”.

The smash hit London musical opened on the theater’s stage on June 13, and the final performance is Saturday.

This musical adaptation of the classic family film starring Dick Van Dyke and a magical car received an Olivier Award nomination for Best Musical. The production is directed by VST Artist in Residence, Henry Scott. It joins the theater’s long history of family friendly summer musicals, including hit productions of “Sound of Music” and “Peter Pan”.

Remaining performances take place at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Tickets can be found at https://ci.ovationtix.com/35992/production/1160875?performanceId=11285592.