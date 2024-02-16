Vienna Boys Choir to perform at Samford University's Wright Center

The Vienna Boys Choir will grace the stage at Samford University's Wright Center on Feb. 19, from 7 to 9 p.m., t

Presented by the Davis Architects Guest Artist Series and the Samford University Wright Center Society, this concert promises an unforgettable experience.

Established in 1498 to perform for the Austrian Imperial Court, the Vienna Boys Choir stands as one of the world's most renowned and historic choirs. Attendees will have the opportunity to witness the talent and tradition of this esteemed group.

Tickets for the event can be purchased at etix.com.