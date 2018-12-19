Updated parks coming online at the start of the year

× Expand Photo by Sydney Cromwell The Patriot Park aquatic center, including a pool, slide, splash pad, “mushroom” water feature and concessions and eating area, shown during construction in November.

The construction work underway at Patriot and West Homewood parks since late 2017 is wrapping up at the start of the new year.

Athletic Director Jakob Stephens said the new aquatic center at Patriot Park was mostly complete and just finishing the last few items on the to-do list in December, such as pouring the parking lot. The pool includes a slide, splash pad, zero entry and a “mushroom” water feature, a pool deck and new building with concessions and eating areas. The new parking lot for the pool was completed in November.

The splash pad at Patriot Park will open earlier in the spring, depending on the weather, while the Patriot Park pool will officially open to swimmers in the summer along with the Homewood Community Center pool.

At West Homewood Park, work on the new and updated ball fields and the athletic building will extend into the first part of 2019. Stephens said the new gym on the property, which includes offices and outdoor batting cages, will be ready for use in January, and the fields will be completed in early February.

“We know with the fields that between baseball, softball, soccer, lacrosse and helping the high school sports that the fields will be swamped with use until July,” Stephens said.

Spring Park construction is underway, Ward 1 City Councilor Britt Thames said, and is expected to wrap up in the first few months of the year. That project redesigns the park to add new landscaping, a walking path, restroom facilities and a playground.

Stephens said the Parks and Recreation Department has not asked the Parks Board to consider any changes to program offerings at this time, since the department has not yet settled into all of itsnew facilities.

Visit homewoodparks.com for more information on Homewood’s park facilities and services.

