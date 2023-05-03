Two earn rank of Eagle Scout

× Expand Photo courtesy of Craig Hennecy Scouts BSA Troop 79 at All Saints’ Episcopal Church recently recognized Owen Harrell and Henry Russell, who have achieved the rank of Eagle Scout, the highest rank attainable in Scouts BSA.

Scouts BSA Troop 79 at All Saints’ Episcopal Church recently recognized Owen Harrell and Henry Russell, who have achieved the rank of Eagle Scout, the highest rank attainable in Scouts BSA.

For his Eagle Scout service project, Owen Harrell completed his project at the Homewood Soccer Park/Shades Cahaba Creek. This project consisted of restoring kick boards for people to use to practice, building a lost and found bin and also a litter cleanup project at the creek.

Harrell began his Scouting journey in 2017 when he joined BSA Troop 79 at All Saints’ Episcopal Church. During the course of following the trail to Eagle Scout, Harrell has participated in many exciting adventures earning the Triple Crown National High-Adventure Award for attending; Sea Base in the Florida Keys, Northern Tier in the boundary waters of Minnesota and Philmont Scout Ranch in New Mexico. Harrell’s leadership skills have been cultivated by attending the National Youth Leadership Training program, serving as patrol leader and senior patrol leader with Troop 79. He is also a member of Order of the Arrow.

Owen Harrell is a senior at Homewood High School where he participates in SGA, Marching Band, Varsity Soccer and is a Patriot Pride Student Ambassador. He will attend the United States Air Force Academy in the fall. He is the son of April and Ramey Harrell and big brother to Henry and Mary Harrell.

For his Eagle Scout service project, Henry Russell completed his project at Saint Rose Academy prominently displaying an installation of the Stations of the Cross.

Russell began his Scouting journey as a Tiger Cub with Cub Scout Pack 397 at Trinity United Methodist Church, where he earned the Arrow of Light award. He crossed over from Cub Scouts and joined Troop 79 at All Saints’ Episcopal Church. During the course of following the trail to Eagle Scout, Russell has participated in many exciting adventures earning the Triple Crown National High-Adventure Award for attending; Sea Base in the Florida Keys, Norther Tier in the boundary waters of Minnesota and Philmont Scout Ranch in New Mexico. In addition, Russell also participated in the opportunity to attend Kandersteg International Scout Centre in Bern, Switzerland. Russell’s leadership skills have been cultivated by serving as patrol leader and senior patrol leader with Troop 79. He is also a member of Order of the Arrow.

Russell attended Spring Valley where he started the tennis team before transferring to John Carroll Catholic High School where he is now a senior. Having never played nor watched a football game, Russell joined the John Carroll football team his junior and senior years. Russell has also been a member of the John Carroll tennis team for three years. Russell is unique in that he has dyslexia and ADHD which he has worked very hard to overcome these. In 2019 Russell was honored with the Joe Stutts Award of Perseverance. This is awarded to a student who has persevered in the face of a diagnosis with learning differences such as dyslexia, dysgraphia and ADHD. Joe Stutts is from Muscle Shoals and his landmark case, Stutts vs. The Tennessee Valley Authority was one of the rulings that put dyslexia into the Americans with Disabilities Act.

Russell loves cars and Formula One racing. He is going to attend community college next year in an automotive program with the goal of one day working in Formula One. He worked as an attendant at Crestline Shell, the last full-service gas station in Birmingham. He is now an apprentice mechanic at Harris Automotive. Like his father, Henry has also been accepted to work at Philmont Scout Ranch this Summer. Henry Russell is the son of Suzy and Ralph Russell.

Scouts BSA Troop 79 at All Saints’ Episcopal Church is proud to recognize these young men with the rank of Eagle Scout and look forward to watching their continued growth as adults in their respective careers and their community.

-- Submitted by Craig Hennecy, Assistant Scoutmaster Troop 79