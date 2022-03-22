Twenty-six new parking spaces coming to downtown Homewood

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Starnes Media 18th Street Businesses Businesses along 18th Street in downtown Homewood on Tuesday, April 21, 2020. Photo by Erin Nelson.

The left turn from 18th Street South onto 28th Avenue South will soon be eliminated to make room for 26 more parking spaces downtown.

The change was brought before the Finance Committee at their March 21 meeting. The parking spaces will be on the west side of the street, along businesses like Ed’s Pet World and the U.S. Post Office. Drivers leaving the post office will only be able to turn right, and the committee requested that a request for signage be made to alert drivers to the new traffic patterns.

The addition of parking spaces comes as the city continues its effort to add more parking and beautification efforts to the 18th Street corridor, which connects the city to neighboring Birmingham.

Also at the meeting, the committee carried over the April 4 bid date for a new Trane chiller at City Hall and heard a request to fund a new GIS position and amend the 2021 budget. The position would be converted from an existing GIS Tech II position, which is filled by an employee who is qualified for the specialist position. The new position would come at a cost of roughly $3,000 per year. While councilors Barry Smith and Walter Jones said these kinds of issues need to come up during budget hearings, they supported the move, and the issue was sent on to the whole City Council.

At the Public Safety Committee meeting, committee members discussed a proposed “Complete Streets” ordinance, which would set forth guidelines on how to make city streets suitable not just for cars, but also for pedestrians, bikers and users of public transit. Not every street would be required to have exactly the same changes made – bike lanes, striping, etc. – but the goal is to “retrofit” city streets for bikers and others, Councilor Jennifer Andress said.

The issue was carried over to the next committee meeting pending the review and approval of City Attorney Mike Kendrick.

