Trinity United Methodist Church will be hosting its annual Easter Egg Hunt at the Trinity West Homewood campus on March 16th at 10 a.m.

The event is open to the public and offers activities such as egg hunts, crafts, and games suitable for children of all ages. Egg hunts will be organized by age group.

Admission is free.

For more information, visit trinitybirmingham.com/event/easter-egg-hunt.