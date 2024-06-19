Trinity UMC West Campus to host World Refugee Day June 22

World Refugee Day is June 20, and is a time when communities around the globe come together to honor the courage and resilience of individuals who have been forcibly displaced due to war, conflict or persecution.

Birmingham’s version of World Refugee Day at Trinity United Methodist West Campus on Saturday, June 22 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Hosted by Inspiritus Birmingham, the event will celebrate those who have found a new home in Birmingham over food, musical performances and Venezuelan fire dancers, along with a diverse selection of food from Ukraine, El Salvador, Afghanistan, Vietnam, Sudan and Syria.