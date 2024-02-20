Tornado unites city, Homewood mayor says in state-of-the-city address

× 1 of 5 Expand Photo by Lauren Dowdle Homewood Mayor Patrick McClusky delivers his 2024 state-of-the-city address during a Homewood Chamber of Commerce luncheon at the Valley Hotel in Homewood, Alabama, on Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2024. × 2 of 5 Expand Photo by Lauren Dowdle Homewood Mayor Patrick McClusky delivers his 2024 state-of-the-city address during a Homewood Chamber of Commerce luncheon at the Valley Hotel in Homewood, Alabama, on Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2024. × 3 of 5 Expand Photo by Lauren Dowdle Homewood police Cpl. Jonathan Whisenhunt accepts the Homewood Police Officer of the Year award during a Homewood Chamber of Commerce luncheon at the Valley Hotel in Homewood, Alabama, on Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2024. × 4 of 5 Expand Photo by Lauren Dowdle Homewood fire Capt. Keith Headrick accepts the Homewood Firefighter of the Year award during a Homewood Chamber of Commerce lunchepon at the Valley Hotel in Homewood, Alabama, on Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2024. × 5 of 5 Expand Photo by Lauren Dowdle Chris Thacker, a permit coordinator for the city of Homewood, Alabama, accepts the award for Homewood City Employee of the Year during the Homewood Chamber of Commerce luncheon at the Valley Hotel on Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2024. Prev Next

From a tornado to garbage service concerns, Homewood Mayor Patrick McClusky shared the highs and lows of the past year in his state-of-the-city address to the Homewood Area Chamber of Commerce Tuesday.

McClusky gave the speech, which was delayed from January due to icy conditions, at the Valley Hotel.

At the top of McClusky’s list for 2023 were the struggles and damage the city experienced due an EF1 tornado that tore through the city on Dec. 10. McClusky said he was impressed, though not surprised, with how the community came together.

“We’ve been through a lot in Homewood over the last couple of months, and certainly with the recent storms that hit our great city, [which] are something I haven’t experienced in my 46 years here,” McClusky said. “Homewood has always answered the call and rallies around each other in time of need.”

The mayor also addressed what he said was one of the most difficult discussions the city has made in the past decade: contracting out the city’s garbage service in August instead of continuing to use in-house personnel and equipment. While there have been struggles with the changes, McClusky said he believes the switch was the right decision.

“There are still challenges that we’re facing, but we’ll continue to press for that level of service we expect,” he said.

McClusky also addressed the city’s crime rates. There was an 18% decrease in overall crime based on a 10-year average and 12% decrease in overall crime from the previous year alone, he said. Burglaries were down 30% from last year and down 41% based on the 10-year average, McClusky said. Vehicle thefts were up 22% from last year, which is the second year in a row there was an increase. McClusky encouraged everyone to keep their cars locked.

The Homewood Library had the largest number of events last year, with 1,300 events and more than 74,000 people in attendance. That was the highest attendance for those events and the highest number of borrowed items for a library their size, with more than half a million items checked out.

Homewood City Schools once again was named the No. 1 school district in the Birmingham area and the district with the best teachers in Alabama for 2023 by niche.com. The district also is one of three districts in the state to have more than 20% of its teachers certified by the National Board for Professional Teaching Standards.

McClusky also provided the chamber with other project updates, fire department call amounts, parks and recreation statistics, real estate findings and chamber highlights. He noted there will be a special election in the coming months and additional public meetings

regarding a proposed change to a city manager form of government. Details and dates will be posted on the city’s website and social media, and The Homewood Star will continue following those developments.

City officials also took time during Tuesday’s chamber luncheon to recognize the Police Officer of the Year, Firefighter of the Year and general City Employee of the Year.

Homewood police Chief Tim Ross announced Cpl. Jonathan Whisenhunt as the Homewood Police Officer of the Year and said Whisenhunt continues to be one of the leaders in the department. Whisenhunt joined the Homewood Police Department in 2014.

Deputy Fire Chief Brandon Broadhead announced Capt. Keith Headrick as the city’s Firefighter of the Year for his “dedication, leadership and bravery.” Headrick joined the Homewood Fire Department in 2004.

McClusky recognized Chris Thacker, a permit coordinator for the city, as the Homewood City Employee of the Year for his hard work and dedication. Thacker will be promoted to public works supervisor in March.

“Chris is always considerate and professional when dealing with our community members and vendors alike,” McClusky said. “I cannot thank him enough for the job that he has done during these difficult transitions.”

McClusky also encouraged residents to continue using the Speak to Us Homewood function on the city website to report issues or concerns.

“Thank you so much for allowing me to serve Homewood,” the mayor said. “I really do care about the city so much.”