The Governor's Disability Policy Summit will be held at Lakeshore Foundation June 18

A consumer-driven day of disability advocacy discussion and information will be held at The Lakeshore Foundation on June 18.

The day will be filled with insightful discussions and networking opportunities. This in-person event aims to bring together policymakers, advocates, and individuals with disabilities to address key issues and drive positive change. Be part of the conversation and help shape disability policies for a better future. Don’t miss this chance to make a difference!

The Summit is sponsored by Lakeshore Foundation, the Governor’s Office on Disability, and Disability Rights and Resources.

For information, visit lakeshore.org/advocacy/local-initiatives/governors-disability-policy-summit.

Registration scholarships are available on a limited basis. Email advocacy@lakeshore.org to request a scholarship for registration.

The event will feature:

Themed panel discussions talking about important issues surrounding the disability community.

Expo featuring disability resources and services.

Open forums to share your experiences and inform a statewide disability policy agenda.

Attendees will receive an event t-shirt and swag bag. Lunch and reception refreshments will be provided.

ASL and CART services, wheelchair accessible seating and a sensory space will be available. Please email advocacy@lakeshore.org to request additional accommodations.

Location: Lakeshore Foundation, 4000 Ridgeway Drive, Birmingham, AL 35209

Date and Time: Tuesday, June 18 | 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Optional networking reception: 4 – 6 p.m.