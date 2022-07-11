The Exceptional Foundation Junior Board Hosts Backyard Bash July 23

× Expand Exceptional Foundation Sign The Exceptional Foundation is located on Oxmoor Road next to Homewood Central Park.

The Exceptional Foundation Junior Board will host the first Backyard Bash from 12-5 p.m., Saturday, July 23 at Avondale Brewing Company. All proceeds will benefit The Exceptional Foundation’s programs and resources for adults and youth with intellectual disabilities.

The Backyard Bash will bring three musical acts to Avondale’s stage: singer/songwriter Kaydee Mulvehill; Birmingham favorites A.J. Beavers and the 93 Beaters; and boom bap hip hop artists Shaheed and DJ Supreme.

Junior board members will also host a raffle at the event for a Chili Cook-Off prize package, which will include VIP tickets and parking passes to the 2023 Chili Cook-Off and other cookout-themed merch from Alabama Outdoors and Avondale Brewing Company.

The EF Junior Board plays an integral role in fundraising events throughout the year, and the Backyard Bash will add to the community support they bring to the foundation. As the summer comes to a close, so will summer camp at The EF, and we have so much to celebrate with music, food, beer, and more.

Tickets are $20 at the door or online. Kids under 12 enter for free.

-- Submitted by Elizabeth Sturgeon