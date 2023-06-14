The Exceptional Foundation Hosts Give-Back Restaurant Week June 19-22

The Exceptional Foundation will host their first summer restaurant week June 19-22 with a series of give-back days at local restaurants. During the designated days and times, each restaurant will donate aportion of their sales back to programs at The Exceptional Foundation.

A press release announcing the evening stated, "We are grateful to all their partners for making this fundraiser possible, and most of them are our neighbors right here in Homewood. Give-back nights provide an easy way to give back to The Exceptional Foundation and allow us to get to know our community partners."

June and July are two of the busiest months at The Exceptional Foundation, with more than 100 youth participants enrolled for summer camp, so summer is the perfect time to celebrate our participants and raise support for our programs through this fundraiser.

Monday, June 19: Taco Mama Edgewood 5-9 p.m.

Tuesday, June 20: Pihakis Restaurant Group Homewood locations:

Hero Doughnuts from 7 a.m.-5 p.m.

Little Donkey from 11 a.m.- 9 p.m.

Rodney Scott’s from 11 a.m.- 9 p.m.

Wednesday, June 21:

Edgewood Creamery from 5-10:30 p.m.

Mountain Brook Creamery from 5-10:30 p.m.

Thursday, June 22

Urban Cookhouse- Homewood from 5-8 p.m.

The Exceptional Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, was established in 1993 to serve individuals with intellectual disabilities the Greater Birmingham area by targeting social and recreational objectives not met by educational institutions or the community at large. Learn more at exceptionalfoundation.org.