The Exceptional Foundation hosts 20th Annual Chili Cook-Off March 2

× Expand Staff photo. chili cook-off Proceeds from the annual chili cook-off go toward enhancing programs offered by The Exceptional Foundation.

The Exceptional Foundation will host the 20th Annual Chili Cook-Off – one of Birmingham’s most beloved fundraisers and traditions – on Saturday, March 2 at Brookwood Village from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Guests will enjoy live entertainment, kids’ activities, beverages, and all-you-can-eat chili as more than 150 teams compete for our grand prizes, judged by a panel of community leaders, event ticket holders and Exceptional Foundation participants. This is the 20th year for the event.

The foundation is partnering with Alabama Power’s Renew Our Rivers program, one of the nation’s largest river clean-up projects.

The Chili Cook-Off is a family-friendly event, and the Kids’ Zone will be expanded this year with inflatables and a touch-a-truck event, featuring vehicles from Alabama Power, Altec, Birmingham Water Works, Hoar Construction, and Sherman Industries.

Good People Brewing Co. and Pepsi beverages will be available at the event, and Doodle’s Sorbets and Ice and Hero Doughnuts will offer sweet treats. Entertainment will be provided throughout the day by Liz and the Grand Tour, Chili Fever, and Magic City Disco.

All proceeds from the Chili Cook-Off benefit programs at The Exceptional Foundation, which offers year-round services to adults and children with intellectual disabilities.

Tickets are $15 in advance and $20 at the gate and can be purchased online, at The Exceptional Foundation, or at the event entrances. Admission for children 12 and under is free. Find more information about the event at exceptionalfoundation.org/chili.