The Edge: First phase slated to open this summer

× 1 of 4 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney. Construction continues on The Edge development on Green Springs Highway on April 16. × 2 of 4 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney. Construction continues on base two of The Edge development on Green Springs Highway on April 16. × 3 of 4 Expand Renderings courtesy of KC Projects. Plans for The Edge development include traditional and “micro” restaurants, a fitness studio and other retail tenants, with outdoor gathering spaces and a walkable design. × 4 of 4 Expand Renderings courtesy of KC Projects. Plans for The Edge development include traditional and “micro” restaurants, a fitness studio and other retail tenants, with outdoor gathering spaces and a walkable design. Prev Next

The Edge, a space located at 815, 817 and 819 Green Springs Highway, is nearing completion of its Phase 1, which includes several dining options. The first phase is expected to be ready to open this summer.

The development’s Phase 2 is projected to be finished by late summer or early fall, with plans to lease a few additional spaces before the completion of The Edge project.

“Our hope is The Edge is a go-to destination for local Birminghamians and those visiting to gather with friends and families for good times and great food and drinks,” said J.J. Thomas, who is spearheading the development with his wife, Whitney.

The first phase consists of seven dining options, with multiple “unique” outdoor spaces throughout the project, according to the developers.

“Phase 1 of the project consists of renovating the two existing commercial buildings into six different leasable food and beverage spaces, where one tenant has two different concepts,” Thomas said. This includes “four ‘micro’ restaurants with ordering and pick-up windows only, and two more traditional brick-and-mortar spaces with indoor seating.”

The plan also includes fenced-in outdoor spaces and an adjacent parking lot, Thomas said.

The seven new restaurants coming to Phase 1 of The Edge are:

Corbeau Wine Bar

Baba Java Coffee

The Standard

Popbar

Shin Ramen Noodles and Asian Cuisine

The Que*bicle

Cookie Plug

“Whitney and I are ecstatic about the tenants coming into The Edge,” Thomas said. “So far, each one is locally owned and existing, successful businesses that any development, and frankly any city, would be thrilled about. The City of Homewood leadership and community have been incredibly supportive. And, fortunately, this concept is not new. We have seen it work in multiple other areas around the country and remain confident The Edge will be a great fit in Birmingham.”

Phase 2 of the project will see the construction of a 5,000-square-foot commercial building, targeted for fitness and retail tenants, on the back of The Edge.

In early April, True40 Studio became the first tenant in the project’s second phase. True40 offers a whole-body workout, merging high-intensity, low-impact exercises inspired by barre, functional strength training, Pilates and yoga.

This will be True40's fourth location in Alabama, and second in Birmingham, according to information provided by The Edge.

With the project nearing completion, some local business owners and residents in nearby neighborhoods are anticipating its opening.

“I know for me, I am really excited because, selfishly, this is very walkable from where I live,” said Ashley Berkery, who has lived in Homewood for much of her life. “I know various Green Springs renovations have been discussed in years past, but I feel like we are now on the right track to revitalize that area. Having grown up here, I have memories of that property being an old Captain D’s and a gas station, so I think it is really neat to see young parents come here, like Whitney and J.J., and completely revitalize it. It fits the needs of what we need and want as a community.”

Berkery said seeing the development come to fruition is something she considers a positive change. She thinks it is important for preserving an area that many people love and call home.

“With the exception of moving away for college, I have lived in Homewood most of my life,” she said. “After college, I wanted to come back and raise my family here. I want to provide that same opportunity for my kids and create a place for them to want to come back to.”

Foo Shunnarah, who owns Shunnarah Flooring, which is within walking distance to The Edge, said the development is an important step in the city’s progress as a whole.

“From the beginning stages to now, I have a front-row seat in witnessing the construction of this new entertainment center,” Shunnarah said. “They took an area that needed work and turned it into a really great concept that will undoubtedly be a hit in the area. I know I am not the only business owner in the area excited about all of the new retail and restaurants that are set to open up this year at The Edge.”

The property for The Edge formerly belonged to Foo’s father, Fred Shunnarah, and his uncle.

Fred Shunnarah owns the shopping center where Foo’s business is located as well.

“My family has known J.J. for a long time now and he is a great family man, so it makes sense that he would create an entertainment center that is family-friendly and great for kids as well as fun for adults,” Shunnarah said. “J.J. has been a wonderful friend to myself and my family, and we’ve enjoyed watching his idea come to fruition.”

West Homewood resident Tracy Colley said her family is looking forward to something that will help improve the area on Green Springs.

“If this becomes successful, hopefully other businesses will follow,” Colley said. “As West Homewood continues to grow, we hope to see more retail and restaurant options open up.”

Shunnarah said The Edge is paving the way for much needed revitalization and life to Greensprings Highway.

“The Edge’s opening is the start of a new chapter for this area,” Shunnarah said.

For more information about the development or upcoming news on official opening dates, visit theedgehomewood.com.